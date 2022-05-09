Panthers Sign Sixth-Round OL Cade Mayes

According to Field Yates, the Panthers have signed sixth-round OL Cade Mays to his rookie deal.

Mays is the second Panthers pick to ink their rookie contract.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Ikem Ekwonu OT 3 Matt Corral QB 4 Brandon Smith LB 6 Amaré Barno LB Signed 6 Cade Mays OG Signed 7 Kalon Barnes CB

Mays, 23, was a freshman All-American and All-SEC at Georgia but ended up transferring to Tennessee, where he was second-team All-SEC as a senior in 2021.

He’s projected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,833,075 that also includes a signing bonus of $173,075.

During his four-year college career, Mays appeared in 42 games for Georgia and Tennessee and made 35 starts, 18 at right guard, 13 at right tackle, two at left guard and two at left tackle.