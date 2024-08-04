Panthers Sign TE Jacob Hollister, Waive/Injured WR Devin Carter

The Carolina Panthers announced Sunday that they’ve signed veteran TE Jacob Hollister to a contract and waived WR Devin Carter with an injury designation.

Carter will revert to injured reserve should he clear waivers on Monday.

Hollister, 30, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Patriots before being traded to the Seahawks for a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick in 2019.

He made a base salary of $3.27 million for the 2020 season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with the Bills. Buffalo released him when paring their roster down to 53, however.

From there, Jacksonville signed Hollister to a one-year deal and he later joined the Raiders before returning to the Seahawks. Seattle released him and he rejoined the Raiders last summer but spent the season on injured reserve.

In 2022, Hollister appeared in five games for the Vikings and Raiders but did not record a statistic.