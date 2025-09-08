Panthers Sign Two To PS Including S Israel Mukuamu

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed DT Tommy Akingbesote and S Israel Mukuamu to the practice squad.

The team had two vacancies already on the unit, which now includes:

LB Krys Barnes OLB Boogie Basham DE Jared Harrison-Hunte OL Jarrett Kingston LB Maz Mwansa (International) TE Bryce Pierre WR Ja’seem Reed CB Mike Reid OT Mike Tarquin S Trevian Thomas OL Brandon Walton QB Hendon Hooker WR/PR Ainias Smith RB Deejay Dallas CB Kalen King S Israel Mukuamu DT Tommy Akingbesote

Mukuamu, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in April of the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $3,610,708 contract with the Cowboys that included a $130,708 signing bonus.

He was testing free agency for the first time in his career this off-season when he returned to Dallas on a one-year deal. However, he was let go coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Mukuamu appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and tallied 19 total tackles, two passes defended and two interceptions.