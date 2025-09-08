Panthers Sign Two To PS Including S Israel Mukuamu

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed DT Tommy Akingbesote and S Israel Mukuamu to the practice squad.
Panthers add two to practice squadhttps://t.co/TMtfmabWLf
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 8, 2025
The team had two vacancies already on the unit, which now includes:
- LB Krys Barnes
- OLB Boogie Basham
- DE Jared Harrison-Hunte
- OL Jarrett Kingston
- LB Maz Mwansa (International)
- TE Bryce Pierre
- WR Ja’seem Reed
- CB Mike Reid
- OT Mike Tarquin
- S Trevian Thomas
- OL Brandon Walton
- QB Hendon Hooker
- WR/PR Ainias Smith
- RB Deejay Dallas
- CB Kalen King
- S Israel Mukuamu
- DT Tommy Akingbesote
Mukuamu, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in April of the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $3,610,708 contract with the Cowboys that included a $130,708 signing bonus.
He was testing free agency for the first time in his career this off-season when he returned to Dallas on a one-year deal. However, he was let go coming out of the preseason.
In 2024, Mukuamu appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and tallied 19 total tackles, two passes defended and two interceptions.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!