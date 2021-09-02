Panthers Sign WR Aaron Parker To Practice Squad

The Panthers announced they have signed WR Aaron Parker to the practice squad.

Carolina has three open spots remaining on the unit.

The Panthers have added wide receiver Aaron Parker to the practice squad. The 6-foot-3, 207-pound Parker was in Cowboys camp this summer. That gets them to 13 signed to the 16-man practice squad. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) September 2, 2021

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

WR Omar Bayless RB Spencer Brown DT Frank Herron DB Jalen Julius WR Keith Kirkwood DB Rashaan Melvin G Aaron Monteiro DB Kenny Robinson WR C.J. Saunders RB Rodney Smith TE Stephen Sullivan C Sam Tecklenburg WR Aaron Parker

Parker, 23, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Rhode Island in 2020. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

Dallas signed Parker to a futures deal for the 2021 season but he was among their cuts again coming out of the preseason.

During his four-year college career, Parker recorded 216 receptions for 3,460 yards and 30 touchdowns in 43 games.