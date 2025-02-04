Panthers Sign WR Brycen Tremayne To Futures Deal

The Panthers announced Tuesday that they have signed WR Brycen Tremayne to a futures contract.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Tremayne, 25, went undrafted out of Stanford back in 2023 before catching on with the Commanders.

He has bounced on and off their practice squad since and appeared in two games for the team.

In 2024, Tremayne appeared in two games for the Commanders and caught one pass for -2 yards.

