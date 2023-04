Panthers Sign WR Damiere Byrd

The Carolina Panthers announced Friday that they’ve signed veteran wide receiver Damiere Byrd to a contract.

Byrd, 30, wound up signing on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina back in 2015. He bounced on and off their active roster until signing a one-year deal with the Cardinals in March of 2019

He signed a one-year deal with the Patriots for 2020 and signed another one-year deal with the Bears in 2021. From there, Byrd joined the Falcons on a one-year contract for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Byrd appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and caught 13 passes for 268 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.