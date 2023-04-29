Panthers Signing 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The Panthers announced on Saturday that they have signed 13 undrafted free agents to their roster.

The following is the full list of players signed by the Panthers:

DE Jalen Redmond (Oklahoma) OLB Travez Moore (Arizona State) OLB Eku Leota (Auburn) ILB Austin Ajiake (UNLV) ILB Bumper Pool (Arkansas) CB Colby Richardson (LSU) CB Mark Milton (Baylor) CB Rejzohn Wright (Oregon State) S Nico Bolden (Kent State) RB Cam Peoples (Appalachian State) WR Josh Vann (South Carolina) OT Ricky Lee (North Carolina A&T) OG Nash Jensen (North Dakota State)

Pool, 23, was named Third-team, All-SEC three times in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

During his five seasons at Arkansas, Pool recorded 441 tackles, three sacks, and one fumble recovery.