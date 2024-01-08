Panthers Signing 14 To Contracts For 2024

The Carolina Panthers announced they are signing 14 players to contracts for the 2024 season, including 11 futures deals.

The Panthers signed TE Stephen Sullivan, DL LaBryan Ray and DL Nick Thurman to one-year extensions. Sullivan was a pending restricted free agent, while Ray and Thurman were exclusive rights free agents.

The full list of futures deals includes:

Futures deals are essentially training camp invites that secure these players a spot on the 90-man roster and a chance to compete for a spot on the team.

Cohen, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears out of North Carolina A&T back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.03 million contract when he agreed to a three-year deal with a maximum value of $18.25 million.

Cohen’s contract with the Bears included a base value of the deal is $17.25 million and includes $9.533 million fully guaranteed. He was placed on injured reserve in September of 2020 after suffering a torn ACL in Week 3 and spent the 2021 season on the PUP list.

The Bears released Cohen with an injury designation and he tore his Achilles working out last May. He signed with the Panthers practice squad following a workout earlier this season.

In 2020, Cohen appeared in three games for the Bears, rushing 14 times for 74 yards (5.3 YPC). He also caught six passes for 41 yards (6.8 YPC).