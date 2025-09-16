Panthers Signing C Nick Samac Off Ravens’ PS

Per Mike Kaye, the Panthers plan to sign C Nick Samac to the 53-man roster from the Ravens’ practice squad.

It’s worth noting Panthers starting C Austin Corbett and G Robert Hunt were placed on injured reserve yesterday.

Samac, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Ravens in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. He signed his rookie deal but was among their final roster cuts this season before sticking around on the practice squad.

Samac is yet to appear in an NFL game.