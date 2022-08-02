Panthers Signing CB Devin Jones, Waiving WR Andrew Parchment

The Carolina Panthers announced on Tuesday that they have signed CB Devin Jones and waived WR Andrew Parchment.
#Panthers add cornerback Devin Joneshttps://t.co/owJGFXyw8Z
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 2, 2022
Jones went undrafted out of the University of North Carolina Pembroke in 2022.
He had taken part in the Panthers minicamp on a tryout basis.
During his career at UNCP, Jones played in 44 games and recorded five interceptions, 23 pass defenses, three forced fumbles, and a blocked kick. He also had 2,121 kickoff return yards and four kick return touchdowns.
