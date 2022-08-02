Panthers Signing CB Devin Jones, Waiving WR Andrew Parchment

The Carolina Panthers announced on Tuesday that they have signed CB Devin Jones and waived WR Andrew Parchment.

Jones went undrafted out of the University of North Carolina Pembroke in 2022.

He had taken part in the Panthers minicamp on a tryout basis.

During his career at UNCP, Jones played in 44 games and recorded five interceptions, 23 pass defenses, three forced fumbles, and a blocked kick. He also had 2,121 kickoff return yards and four kick return touchdowns.