Panthers Signing CB Robert Rochell Off Cowboys PS

The Carolina Panthers are signing CB Robert Rochell to their active roster from the Cowboys’ practice squad, per Adam Schefter.

Carolina lost CBs Jaycee Horn and Corey Thornton to injures on Monday and is shorthanded going into Week 13.

Rochell is familiar with the defensive system and could be brought on board quickly. This is his second stint with the Panthers.

Rochell, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Central Arkansas. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,170,926 rookie contract when he was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Rochell later signed on with the Seahawks’ practice squad in September but was cut loose after a few weeks and eventually caught on with the Panthers. The Packers signed Rochell off the Panthers’ practice squad and brought him back for the 2024 season before signing him to the practice squad.

He joined the Chiefs on a one-year contract this past March but was let go and joined the Cowboys practice squad.

In 2024, Rochell appeared in 11 games for the Packers and recorded two tackles and a fumble recovery.