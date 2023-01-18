Panthers Signing DB Myles Dorn To Futures Contract

According to Aaron Wilson, the Panthers are signing DB Myles Dorn to a reserve/futures deal.
Dorn was offered the same deal by the Vikings but opted to sign with Carolina instead.
The following is a list of players signed to futures deals by the Panthers:
- OL Deonte Brown
- RB Spencer Brown
- WR C.J. Saunders
- WR Derek Wright
- DE Kobe Jones
- DT Raequan Williams
- LB Arron Mosby
- CB Herb Miller
Dorn, 24, went undrafted out of North Carolina back in 2020 and later caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad.
He is the son of former NFL CB Torin Dorn, who played six seasons with the Raiders and Rams.
In 2022, Dorn appeared in five games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles.
