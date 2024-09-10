Panthers Signing DE Charles Harris

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are signing DE Charles Harris to a contract.

Harris, 29, is a former first-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10,843,739 rookie contract when the Dolphins traded him to the Falcons.

Harris had his fifth-year option declined by the Falcons and earned a base salary of $1,943,692 in 2020. He signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Lions for the 2021 season.

Detroit brought him back on a two-year deal worth $14 million in March 2022 and became an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2023, Harris appeared in 13 games for the Lions and recorded 13 tackles, one and a half sacks and two tackles for loss.