Panthers Signing DT A’Shawn Robinson To Three-Year, $22.5M Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Panthers and veteran DT A’Shawn Robinson have agreed to terms on a three-year deal.

Garafolo says the total value of the deal is $22.5 million. Robinson should slot in as a starter up front for Carolina.

Robinson, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.234 million contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted before signing with the Rams.

Los Angeles signed him to a two-year, $17 million contract before re-signing him to yet another deal for the 2022 season. He tore his meniscus back in November and missed the remainder of the season.

Robinson signed a one-year deal with the Giants worth up to $8 million during the 2022 free agency period.

In 2023, Robinson appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 62 total tackles, six tackles for loss and two pass deflections.