Panthers Signing DT Bobby Brown

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are signing DT Bobby Brown III to a contract.

Brown is inking a three-year, $21 million deal that has upside to $27 million via incentives, per Rapoport.

He has some familiarity with a few coaches in Carolina on defense, so this makes sense as to fill out the team’s depth.

Brown, 24, was a two-year starter at Texas A&M. The Rams used the No. 117 overall pick in the fourth round on him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Brown signed a four-year, $4,236,532 rookie contract that included a $756,532 signing bonus. He played out that deal and became an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Brown appeared in all 17 games for the Rams, recording 44 total tackles, four tackles for loss, no sacks and one pass deflection.