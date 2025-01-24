Panthers Signing DT Jerrod Clark To Futures Deal

According to Aaron Wilson, the Panthers are signing DT Jerrod Clark to a futures deal on Friday.

The following is a list of players the Panthers have signed to reserve/futures deals:

TE Jordan Matthews OL Brandon Walton OL Ja’Tyre Carter OL Andrew Raym TE Dominique Dafney WR Dax Milne WR T.J. Luther RB Emani Bailey OLB Thomas Incoom OLB Kenny Dyson OLB Boogie Basham TE James Mitchell DT Jerrod Clark

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that give players an opportunity to compete for a roster spot through the spring and summer.

Clark, 25, originally signed on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Coastal Carolina in 2023. He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Chargers signed him to a futures deal in January of last year but was among their final roster cuts, once again. He recently caught on with the UFL’s Arlington Renegades.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career, Clark recorded 105 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and three pass defenses.