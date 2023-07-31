Panthers Signing DT Nick Thurman

The Carolina Panthers are signing DT Nick Thurman on Monday, according to Tom Pelissero.

Thurman, 28, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Houston back in 2018 but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. He later signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers in 2019 but was cut loose after a few weeks.

From there, Thurman he signed on with the Patriots and bounced on and off their practice squad before being cut with an injury settlement. He went on to have stints with the Falcons and Jaguars.

For his career, he’s appeared eight seven games for the Patriots and once for the Falcons, recording 11 total tackles and one tackle for loss.