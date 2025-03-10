Panthers Signing DT Tershawn Wharton To Three-Year, $54 Million Deal

The Carolina Panthers are signing former Chiefs DT Tershawn Wharton to a three-year, $54 million deal, according to Jordan Schultz.

Wharton had a breakout season in 2024 for the Chiefs and led the team in sacks.

Wharton, 25, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri S&T following the 2020 NFL Draft. He has made the team each of his first three seasons in the league.

He re-signed with Kansas City to a one-year deals the last two offseasons.

In 2024, Wharton appeared in all 17 games, making 10 starts and recorded 29 tackles, 6.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.