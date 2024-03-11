Panthers Signing G Robert Hunt For Five Years, $100M

According to Jordan Schultz, the Panthers are expected to sign G Robert Hunt to a contract.

Schultz says it’s a five-year, $100 million deal for Hunt with $63 million guaranteed.

That’s a huge sum, even with how the guard market has exploded today.

Hunt, 27, was a four-year starter at Louisiana-Lafayette and earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors last season. The Dolphins selected him with No. 39 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hunt played out the final year of a four-year, $8,065,741 rookie contract that included a $3,425,993 signing bonus.

In 2023, Hunt appeared in 11 games for the Dolphins and made 10 starts at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 6 guard out of 79 qualifying players.