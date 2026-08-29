Panthers Signing LB Bobby Okereke

Jordan Schultz reports that the Panthers are signing former Giants LB Bobby Okereke.

Okereke, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Colts out of Stanford back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,403,116 rookie contract that included an $883,113 signing bonus.

Okereke was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a four-year contract worth $40 million, including $22 million guaranteed, with the Giants before the 2023 season.

New York released Okereke back in March.

In 2025, Okereke appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 143 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, six pass deflections, and one fumble recovery.