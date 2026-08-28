Steelers Begin Roster Cuts With 11 Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially began roster cuts on Friday by announcing 11 players placed on waivers ahead of the upcoming deadline.

The full list includes:

TE Jaheim Bell OL Greg Crippen DB Jaylon Guilbeau DB Jack Henderson DB Brandon Hill WR Jakobie Keeney-James DB Tamon Lynum DB Daryl Porter WR Cornell Powell RB Alex Tecza WR Isaiah Winstead

Powell, 28, was a fifth-round pick by the Chiefs out of Clemson in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a one-year, $207,000 deal with the team.

He bounced on and off the Chiefs practice squad until he was released in November 2024, when he caught on with the Seahawks. He re-signed on a futures deal after the season, but signed with the DC Defenders of the UFL after he was waived shortly later.

From there, Powell signed with the Texans at the end of camp last year but was let go and spent some around a week with Pittsburgh’s practice squad.

In 2022, Powell appeared in three games for the Chiefs but did not record any statistics. He did not appear in a game for the team in 2023.