Browns Officially Cut 16 Players

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they have waived or outright released 16 players.

We've waived 12 players and made other roster moves 📰 » https://t.co/UjfOKNVrrs pic.twitter.com/gXgSLosi0V — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 28, 2026

The full list includes:

TE Drew Biber T Jeremiah Byers P Nik Constantinou S Christopher Edmonds CB Nate Evans DT Coziah Izzard DT Patrick Jenkins CB Jeremiah McClendon T Izavion Miller DE Jamil Muhammad WR Ben Patterson TE Jermaine Terry II CB Tre Avery (released) CB Tyler Hall (released) T Tyre Phillips (released) TE Jack Stoll (released from injured reserve)

This officially starts the first wave of roster cuts as team’s work down to the 53-man limit.

Stoll, 28, went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2021 before catching on with the Eagles. He made the team as an undrafted free agent, the only undrafted free agent to do so that season.

The Giants signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024 season, but he was among their final roster cuts. Stoll later signed on with the Eagles before being waived in November and claimed by the Dolphins.

The Saints signed Stoll to a one-year deal for the 2025 season and he signed with Cleveland for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Stoll appeared in 15 games for the Saints and recorded six receptions on 11 targets for 46 yards (7.7 YPC) and one touchdown.

Avery, 29, went undrafted out of Rutgers back in 2022 after being named third-team All-Big Ten in 2020.

He caught on with the Titans and made the 53-man roster as a rookie, bouncing on and off the team’s practice squad last season before catching on with the 49ers in December.

Avery was waived in August and caught on with New England before he was waived again and signed with the Buccaneers. He was then among the final roster cuts after training camp.

He tried out for the Lions before making his way onto the Browns’ practice squad. Cleveland promoted Avery to the active roster after a month. The Browns re-signed him to a contract on March.

In 2025, Avery appeared in 10 games for the Browns and recorded 13 total tackles.