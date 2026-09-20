Browns Expected To Re-Evaluate Starting Quarterback Ahead Of Week 3

According to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport, the Browns are expected to re-evaluate their quarterback situation ahead of Week 3 — specifically whether veteran Deshaun Watson will get the nod or if Cleveland will turn to Shedeur Sanders.

The 34-10 loss to the Jaguars in Week 1 didn’t leave people feeling good about Watson, and Rapoport says Cleveland’s game operation in Week 1 left people in the building frustrated.

A win in Week 2 against the Buccaneers might buy Watson more time, but another loss, especially if he struggles again, would leave the Browns in a seemingly untenable decision heading into their home opener in Week 3 against the Panthers.

The last time Watson played in Cleveland, the home crowd booed him and he vented his frustrations about that after the game.

There’s increasing buzz around the league that the Browns will have to turn to Sanders soon to give him a long runway to evaluate over the course of the season.

Still, Browns HC Todd Monken defended Watson coming out of Week 1.

“I liked his week of practice last week and I think he’s only gonna continue to get better,” Monken said, via Zac Jackson. “We gotta play better around him. We gotta call it better and he’s gotta play better.”

Watson, 31, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million rookie deal with the Texans that included a fifth-year option of around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans later signed Watson to a four-year extension worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. However, Watson requested a trade after the season, then sat out the entire 2021 season while navigating more than two dozen lawsuits for sexual misconduct. He was later suspended for 11 games.

Watson was traded to the Browns for significant draft compensation in 2022 and signed a five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed contract as part of the trade. The deal runs through 2026 and includes base salaries of $46 million in each of the final two seasons.

Watson tore his Achilles in 2024, then tore it again during his rehab process and missed the entire 2025 season.

In 2024, Watson appeared in seven games for the Browns and completed 63.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He added 31 carries for 148 yards and another score.

In 2026, Watson has appeared in one game for the Browns and completed 16 of 22 passes for 205 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He’s also rushed six times for 38 yards.

We’ll have more on the Browns’ quarterback situation as the news is available.