Browns Cutting Two Defensive Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Browns are waiving OLB Jamil Muhammad and CB Jeremiah McClendon on Friday.

Wilson notes that Muhammad had some impressive moments in training camp and could be a candidate for Cleveland’s practice squad.

Muhammad, 25, started his college career at Georgia State before eventually transferring to USC and spending two seasons with the Trojans. He signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft and was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Rams re-signed him to the practice squad but let him go in November. He had a stint with the Panthers on the practice squad. The Browns signed him to a contract earlier this month.

During his five-year college career, Muhammad recorded 143 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, five forced fumbles, two recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown, one interception and four pass deflections in 60 career games.