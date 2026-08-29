TRADE: Jaguars Trading For Dolphins QB Quinn Ewers

Ian Rapoport reports that the Dolphins are trading QB Quinn Ewers to the Jaguars. The current compensation has not been reported yet, but we will add an update when details emerge.

Rapoport mentioned the team would be swapping 2028 day three draft picks.

Ewers, 22, began his collegiate career as a top high school recruit at Ohio State before transferring to Texas in 2022. He earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2024 and honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2023. 3

Miami selected him in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He’s going into the second year of a four-year, $4,331,576 rookie contract that included a $131,576 signing bonus.

In 2025, Ewers appeared in four games for the Dolphins and completed 55 of 83 pass attempts (66.3 percent) for 622 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.