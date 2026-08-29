Eagles Tried Out DE Mason Regier, Released DB Tariq Castro-Fields

Per the wire, the Eagles tried out DE Mason Regier and released DB Tariq Casto-Fields from injured reserve with a settlement on Saturday.

The Eagles also released OL Myles Hinton as they begin their roster cutdowns.

Reiger, 23, started his career at Louisville and spent five seasons there, though injuries limited him significantly. He transferred to Wisconsin for his final season and started 11 games.

Miami signed him after he went undrafted but later released him.

During his six-year college career, Reiger recorded 82 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four forced fumbles, and four pass deflections in 45 games with 11 starts.