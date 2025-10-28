Panthers Signing OLB Trevis Gipson Off 49ers PS

Joseph Person of The Athletic reports the Panthers are signing OLB Trevis Gipson to their active roster off the 49ers’ practice squad.

Person mentions Carolina lost OLB Patrick Jones to a season-ending back injury a few weeks back and needed depth.

In correspondence, the Panthers are waiving DT Jaden Crumedy, per Person. Person adds Carolina is signing OL Michael Tarquin to the practice squad and releasing CB Michael Reid from the practice squad.

Gipson, 28, was a fifth-round pick out of Tulsa by the Bears back in 2020. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,620,672 rookie contract that included $325,672 guaranteed when he was cut coming out of the preseason.

He later signed on with the Titans and finished out the year. The Jaguars signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024 season, but he was traded to Seattle during training camp.

Gipson signed on with the 49ers this past August and bounced on and off the roster this season.

In 2025, Gipson has appeared in four games for the 49ers and recorded two tackles and one fumble recovery.