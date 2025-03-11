Panthers Signing P Sam Martin

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers are signing former Bills P Sam Martin to a one-year contract worth up to $3 million.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him won’t impact the team’s compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Martin, 35, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016.

He finished his contract before signing a three-year, $7.05 million deal with the Broncos in 2020. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Bills on a one-year deal.

Buffalo re-signed Martin to a three-year, $7.5 million contract in 2023. He was just released last week.

In 2024, Martin appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and punted 54 times with a 46.7 average, five touchbacks and 25 kicks placed inside the 20.