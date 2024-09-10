Panthers Signing RB Mike Boone To Active Roster

According to Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are signing RB Mike Boone to their active roster.

Boone, 29, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati back in 2018. He finished the final year of his three-year, $1.717 million contract but Minnesota declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent.

The Broncos signed Boone to a two-year contract that includes $2.6 million guaranteed and a $1.6 million signing bonus.

From there, the Texans opted to sign Boone to a contract before he caught on with the Panthers ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2023, Boone appeared in nine games for the Texans and rushed for 23 yards on five carries to go along with seven receptions for 40 yards receiving and no touchdowns.