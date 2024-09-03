Panthers Signing TE Messiah Swinson Off Packers’ Practice Squad

Aaron Wilson reports that the Panthers are signing TE Messiah Swinson off of the Packers’ practice squad.

Swinson terminated his practice squad deal with the Packers on Tuesday and he’ll now have a spot on the Panthers’ 53-man roster.

Swinson wound up going undrafted out of Arizona State back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers.

However, Green Bay waived Swinson coming out of the preseason before adding him to their practice squad last week.

During his five year college career, Swinson appeared 47 games and caught 28 passes for 317 yards receiving and two touchdowns.