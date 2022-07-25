Panthers Signing Third-Round QB Matt Corral

The Carolina Panthers are signing third-round QB Matt Corral to his rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

This will wrap up Carolina’s 2022 draft class, as Corral was the final unsigned rookie.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Ikem Ekwonu OT Signed 3 Matt Corral QB Signed 4 Brandon Smith LB Signed 6 Amaré Barno LB Signed 6 Cade Mays OG Signed 7 Kalon Barnes CB Signed

Corral, 23, was a three-year starter at Ole Miss before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft as a redshirt junior.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Panthers QB Baker Mayfield.

During his four-year college career, Corral completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 8,281 yards (9.1 YPA), 57 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions in 37 games. He also added 334 rush attempts for 1,338 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.