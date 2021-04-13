Panthers Signing Three Players

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers are signing fullback Mikey Daniel to a contract on Tuesday.

The Panthers also announced that they’ve signed defensive end Frank Herron and defensive tackle P.J. Johnson to one-year deals.

Daniel worked out for Carolina earlier in the day and it looks like everything checked out from their end. Daniel, 24, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State in 2020. He was waived coming out of camp, however.

During his four-year college career, Daniel rushed 364 times for 1,728 yards (4.7 YPC) and 29 touchdowns. He also added 15 receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown.

Herron, 26, originally signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of LSU back in May of last year. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with New England, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Herron had brief stints with the Seahawks, Patriots and Titans before signing on to the Lions’ in 2019.

In 2020, Herron appeared in four games for the Lions and recorded five tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.

Johnson, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Lions back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Detroit but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Chargers later signed Johnson to their practice squad and brought him back on a futures contract in 2020. Los Angeles opted to waive him and he had a brief stint with the Cardinals before eventually catching on with the Seahawks.

During his one year at Arizona, Johnson recorded 31 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, two recoveries and a pass defense over the course of nine games.