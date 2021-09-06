Panthers Signing Three Including WR Alex Erickson To Practice Squad

According to Joe Person, the Panthers are signing WR Alex Erickson to the practice squad.

Erickson recently had a workout with Carolina and he fills a need for a returner as well.

The Panthers announced they also signed K Dominik Eberle and G Mike Horton to fill out their practice squad.

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

WR Omar Bayless RB Spencer Brown DT Frank Herron DB Jalen Julius WR Keith Kirkwood G Aaron Monteiro DB Kenny Robinson WR C.J. Saunders RB Rodney Smith TE Stephen Sullivan C Sam Tecklenburg QB James Morgan WR Aaron Parker WR Alex Erickson G Mike Horton K Dominik Eberle

Erickson, 28, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He was entering the final year of a three-year, $1.62 million contract when he agreed to a two-year contract is worth $4.68 million in 2018.

Erickson signed on with the Texans as a free agent this past March. However, he was released coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Erickson appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and caught 12 passes for 139 yards receiving while rushing for seven yards on five carries. He also totaled 71 kick return yards and 232 punt return yards.

