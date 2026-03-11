Panthers Signing WR John Metchie

According to Adam Schefter, the Panthers are signing WR John Metchie to a contract.

He was a college teammate at Alabama with Panthers QB Bryce Young, so a reunion makes sense.

The Jets declined to tender him as a restricted free agent, making him free to sign anywhere.

Metchie, 25, was a two-year starter at Alabama. The Texans selected him with the No. 44 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Metchie was working his way back from an ACL tear as a rookie when he was also diagnosed with leukemia, causing him to miss his entire rookie season.

He was in the final year of a four-year $8,070,172 rookie contract that included a $3,049,216 signing bonus when the Eagles opted to trade him to the Jets in exchange for Michael Carter II and a late-round 2027 pick swap.

New York declined to tender him as a restricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Metchie appeared in 16 games for the Jets and Eagles and caught 33 passes on 48 targets for 274 yards and two touchdowns.