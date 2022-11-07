Panthers Sticking With P.J. Walker As Starter For Week 10

Tom Pelissero reports that the Panthers are sticking with QB P.J. Walker as their Week 10 starting quarterback for their Thursday matchup with the Falcons.

Walker was replaced by Baker Mayfield at halftime during their blowout loss to the Bengals.

The Panthers activated QB Sam Darnold from injured reserve Monday. However, it appears as though they still feel good about Walker being their guy for at least the time being.

Walker, 27, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2017. He spent two years on Indianapolis’ practice squad before being waived prior to the 2019 season.

Walker played for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in the spring of 2020. Carolina then signed him to a two-year deal following the XFL’s dissolution.

In 2022, Walker has appeared in five games for Carolina, passing for 623 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 58.9 percent of his passes.