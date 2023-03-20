Panthers To Host Top Four QBs For Pre-Draft Visits

Panthers HC Frank Reich said the team will host all four top quarterback prospects in this class for top-30 visits, per Joe Person.

That includes Alabama QB Bryce Young, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, Florida QB Anthony Richardson and Kentucky QB Will Levis.

That’s the group Carolina will be considering after trading up to the No. 1 overall pick to ensure they can land a potential quarterback of the future. They will also be at pro days for all four, with Young, Stroud and Levis this week and Richardson on March 30.

The Panthers have been non-committal so far about which one is their favorite but some reports say they’re debating between Stroud and Richardson. Young is viewed loosely as the top guy by a general consensus but all four have questions that need answering. With Young, it’s his size, as he measured in at the Combine at 5-10.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Stroud, 21, was named first-team All-Big 10 after both of his seasons as a starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-American in 2022.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Stroud rated as his No. 7 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback.

During his three-year college career, Stroud completed 69.3 percent of his pass attempts for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 25 career starts.

Richardson, 21, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida.

During his three years at Florida, Richardson started in ten of his 22 games, completing 56.5 percent of his passes for 3,105 yards to go with 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Young, 21, was a two-year starter at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021.

During his three-year college career, Young completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 34 games. He added 162 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Levis, 23, is widely considered to be a first-round pick in this year’s draft class and is among the top players at his position. Some evaluators even see Levis as the best quarterback in next year’s class.

Levis originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring for the 2021 season.

During his college career at both Penn State and Kentucky, Levis completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 5,876 yards passing, 46 touchdowns and 25 interceptions over the course of four seasons and 38 games. He also rushed for 742 yards and 17 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Panthers’ plans for the No. 1 pick as the news is available.