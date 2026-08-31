Panthers To Sign LB Tyrel Dodson To Practice Squad

According to Mike Kaye, the Panthers are signing veteran LB Tyrel Dodson to their practice squad.

He was let go during roster cuts by the Dolphins yesterday.

Miami drafted second-round LB Jacob Rodriguez, and he was proving hard to keep off the field next to stalwart LB Jordyn Brooks, which is why the Dolphins moved on from Dodson.

He was in the final year of a two-year, $8.25 million deal he signed with Miami last year.

Dodson, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Texas A&M back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Bills. Buffalo placed Dodson on the commissioner’s exempt list coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he served a six-game suspension for domestic violence.

Dodson bounced on and off of the Bills’ roster for a few years. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a one-year, $4.26 million deal with the Seahawks.

However, Seattle waived him after nine games during the season. He was claimed by the Dolphins and finished out the season in Miami.

The Dolphins re-signed Dodson to a two-year, $8.25 million contract in 2025.

In 2025, Dodson appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and recorded 129 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, one interception and three pass defenses.