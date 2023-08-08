Panthers Tried Out Seven Players Including RB Benny Snell

The Carolina Panthers brought in seven free agents for tryouts this week including RB Benny Snell, per Aaron Wilson.
The full list includes:
- WR Jacob Copeland
- S Collin Duncan
- CB Nick Grant
- CB Mac McCain
- CB Jordan Miller
- RB Devine Ozigbo
- RB Benny Snell
Snell, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3.2 million contract with Pittsburgh.
Snell played out the final year of his rookie contract and has been testing the open market for the first time this offseason.
In 2022, Snell appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and rushed for 90 yards on 20 attempts (4.5 YPA) to go along with two receptions and one touchdown.
