Panthers Turned Down Trade Inquiries For Brian Burns From At Least Five Teams

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Panthers once again turned down trade inquiries from multiple teams for DE Brian Burns ahead of this year’s trade deadline.

According to Schefter, at least five teams inquiring about deals for Bruns including the Bears, 49ers, Jaguars, Falcons and Ravens.

However, Schefter says the Panthers had no intention of trading Burns, who figures to be franchised tagged by Carolina next year if they can’t get a long-term deal done.

It’s worth mentioning that the Panthers turned down a serious haul from the Rams last year that included two first-round picks.

The Packers and Bears have recently signed Rashan Gary and Montez Sweat to extensions worth around $24 million per year, which is what Burns will be looking to beat next year.

Burns, 25, was drafted by the Panthers No. 16 overall in the first round out of Florida State in 2019. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $13,540,186 rookie contract that included a $7,867,408 signing bonus.

The Panthers exercised the fifth-year option for Burns for the 2023 season which will cost them $16.012 million fully guaranteed. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2023, Burns has appeared in seven games for the Panthers and recorded 21 tackles, five sacks, and a forced fumble.

