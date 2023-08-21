Panthers Waive DL Marquan McCall

The Carolina Panthers announced on Monday that they are waiving DL Marquan McCall in order to make room on their roster for veteran CB Troy Hill.

McCall, 24, went undrafted out of Kentucky in 2022 before catching on with the Panthers and making their 53-man roster.

In 2022, McCall appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 15 tackles.

We will have more news on McCall as it becomes available.