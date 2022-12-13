Panthers Waive DT Daviyon Nixon

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that they’ve waived DL Daviyon Nixon.

Other Panthers’ moves:

Panthers signed CB Tae Hayes to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

to their practice squad. (NFLTR) Panthers released RB Nate McCrary from their practice squad.

Nixon, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was entering the second year of a four-year deal worth $3,798,548 when Carolina cut him loose.

Nixon was later brought back to the team’s practice squad following the final roster cuts before being called up a few weeks into the regular season.

In 2022, Nixon has appeared in seven games for the Panthers and recorded six tackles and no sacks.