Panthers Waive DT Daviyon Nixon

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that they’ve waived DL Daviyon Nixon.
Other Panthers’ moves:
- Panthers signed CB Tae Hayes to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers released RB Nate McCrary from their practice squad.
Nixon, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was entering the second year of a four-year deal worth $3,798,548 when Carolina cut him loose.
Nixon was later brought back to the team’s practice squad following the final roster cuts before being called up a few weeks into the regular season.
In 2022, Nixon has appeared in seven games for the Panthers and recorded six tackles and no sacks.
