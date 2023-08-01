Panthers Waive DT John Penisini & LB Arron Mosby

Per Aaron Wilson, the Panthers are waiving DT John Penisini from the physically unable to perform list with a failed physical designation. The team is also releasing LB Arron Mosby.

Penisini, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Utah back in 2020. He was a two-time Second Team All-PAC 12 during his time in college.

The Lions opted to waive Penisini from the reserve/retired list and he opted to retire from football, returning to sign a deal with the Panthers earlier this offseason.

Over the course of his two-year career, Penisini appeared in 32 games for the Lions, starting in 12 of them at defensive tackle. He recorded 49 tackles, one sack, one pass deflection, and one fumble recovery.