Panthers Waive FB Mikey Daniel

The Panthers announced Tuesday they have waived FB Mikey Daniel.

Daniel, 24, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State in 2020. He was waived coming out of camp, however.

Following a workout, Daniel signed with the Panthers earlier this summer.

During his four-year college career, Daniel rushed 364 times for 1,728 yards (4.7 YPC) and 29 touchdowns. He also added 15 receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown.