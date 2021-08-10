Panthers Waive FB Mikey Daniel

The Panthers announced Tuesday they have waived FB Mikey Daniel.
#Panthers waive fullback Mikey Danielhttps://t.co/CikExfwZU1
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 10, 2021
Daniel, 24, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State in 2020. He was waived coming out of camp, however.
Following a workout, Daniel signed with the Panthers earlier this summer.
During his four-year college career, Daniel rushed 364 times for 1,728 yards (4.7 YPC) and 29 touchdowns. He also added 15 receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!