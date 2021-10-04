Panthers Waive G Michael Jordan, Promote LB Kamal Martin

The Carolina Panthers officially waived G Michael Jordan on Monday, according to Field Yates.

Aaron Wilson adds that the Panthers promoted LB Kamal Martin to their active roster and signed Matt Cole to their practice squad.

Carolina also released DB Jalen Julius from their practice squad.

Jordan, 23, is a former fourth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3,008,392 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $850,000 this season.

Cincinnati elected to waive him coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed off waivers by the Panthers.

In 2020, Jordan appeared in 14 games and made 10 starts. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 60 overall guard out of 61 qualifying players.