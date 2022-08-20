Panthers Waive LB Kamal Martin From IR With Settlement

The Carolina Panthers officially waived LB Kamal Martin from injured reserve with a settlement on Saturday.

Martin, 24, was a three-year starter at Minnesota and was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten before being selected by the Packers in the fifth round in 2020.

Martin was entering the second year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,566,063 that included a signing bonus of $271,063 when the Packers waived him. He landed with the Panthers practice squad and was eventually promoted to the active roster.

Carolins waived Martin with an injury designation last week and he later reverted to their injured reserve list.

In 2021, Martin appeared in six games for the Panthers and recorded two total tackles.