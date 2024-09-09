Panthers Waive TE Feleipe Franks

The Carolina Panthers announced they have waived TE Feleipe Franks.

He was promoted from the practice squad last week and would be a candidate to return. Carolina now has an open roster spot.

Franks, 26, was a one-year starter at Arkansas after spending three years at the University of Florida. He signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

Franks played quarterback before transitioning to tight end in 2022. Atlanta waived him in 2023 and he later caught on with the Panthers in 2024.

In 2022, Franks appeared in 11 games for the Falcons and had one pass attempt and was targeted twice but did not record a reception.