Panthers Waive Two, Officially Sign TE Darren Waller

Per Mike Kaye, the Panthers officially signed TE Darren Waller today and waived both G Joshua Grey and LB Nic Hampton in corresponding moves.

Hampton was waived as part of an injury settlement.

Waller, 33, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.39 million rookie contract when Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018 and later locked him up to a three-year extension worth around $9 million per year. He was set to make base salaries of $6.25 million in each of the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract extension with the Raiders last year.

The Giants acquired Waller in a trade with the Raiders in 2023 for a third-round compensatory pick. After one season in New York, he decided to retire going into 2024.

After a year out of football, Waller elected to unretire and was traded to the Dolphins.

In 2025, Waller appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and caught 24 passes on 34 targets for 283 yards (11.8 YPC) and four touchdowns.