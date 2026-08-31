Panthers Waived G Chandler Zavala

According to Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are waiving G Chandler Zavala today.

Carolina needed to make room for OL Corey Bullock, claimed on waivers today, and will also need to make room to sign veteran LB Bobby Okereke.

Zavala struggled mightily this preseason and is the second recent draft pick GM Dan Morgan has cut in as many days.

Zavala, 27, was a two-year starter at N.C. State and a first-team All-ACC selection as a senior. The Panthers used the No. No. 114 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on him.

Zavala signed a four-year, $4,611,736 rookie contract with the Panthers that includes a signing bonus of $771,736 and an average annual salary of $1,152,934.

In 2025, Zavala appeared in seven games for the Panthers and made five starts.