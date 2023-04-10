Panthers Will Host Anthony Richardson Today, Bryce Young On Tuesday

Ian Rapoport reports that the Panthers will be hosting Florida QB Anthony Richardson for a top-30 visit. Rapoport also mentions that Carolina will host Alabama QB Bryce Young on Tuesday.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Some believe OSU’s C.J. Stroud could be a fit for Carolina, given that he checks a lot of boxes as a quarterback. Anthony Richardson has the highest ceiling of any quarterback in this year’s draft and there have been reports that Frank Reich really likes him.

However, there has been increasing buzz that Young could be the focus for the Panthers to open the draft after they aggressively traded up to No. 1 overall with the Bears last month.

Young, 21, was a two-year starter at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Young rated as the No. 2 prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. Lance Zierlein compares him to Drew Brees.

During his three-year college career, Young completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 34 games. He added 162 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Richardson, 21, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 14 overall player and No. 4 quarterback. Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL QB Cam Newton.

During his three years at Florida, Richardson started in ten of his 22 games, completing 56.5 percent of his passes for 3,105 yards to go with 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns.