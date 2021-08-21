Panthers, WR Robby Anderson Reportedly Close On Extension

Joe Person of The Athletic reports the Panthers and WR Robby Anderson are “deep in talks” on a multi-year contract extension that could be finalized in the next several days.

Anderson is entering the final year of his two-year, $20 million deal with Carolina.

Anderson, 28, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2016. He played out his three-year rookie contract and re-signed to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent in 2019.

As a first-time unrestricted free agent in 2020, Anderson signed with the Panthers and chose to reunite with his college head coach, Matt Rhule. He is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Anderson had a career year with 95 catches, 1096 yards, and three touchdowns.

